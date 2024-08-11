ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Bodies To Launch Agitation For Six Schedule Status

Srinagar: Ladakh bodies who are spearheading the struggle for demands of the sixth schedule and assembly for the union territory today warned of a "long agitation" for four main demands.

Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) today held a joint meeting in Leh and pitched their four main demands. "LAB and KDA discussed the four main demands today in Leh in a joint meeting and decided to frame a strategy for a long agitation in the UT if the demands are not met," LAB head Chering Dorjey told media persons in a press briefing after the meeting.

He said that the LAB and KDA have held several meetings with the committee formed by the Government of India but those meetings were not followed up with any outcome.

Dorjey, who was formerly with BJP and later left the party, said that the present government had in the last meeting agreed to set up a Public Service Commission for Ladakh within three months. "But that promise also proved hollow," he said.

Nasir Munshi, who is Congress president for the Kargil unit, and part of the KDA, said that the two bodies will meet every month until the demands are not met.

"Our main four demands are still being unaddressed. What we are hearing is that the government of India will strengthen the Autonomous Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil. These are not our main demands. We are peace-loving people, and will protest for our demands peacefully through a sustained agitation," Munshi said.