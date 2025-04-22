Ladakh's Apricot Farmers Stare At Crisis After Untimely Snowfall In April

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: An unexpected spell of late-season snowfall has caused damage across various regions of Ladakh, severely affecting the apricot orchards that were in full bloom. With Kargil recording the highest snowfall at 60.5 mm, followed by Padum and Drass, the unseasonal weather has triggered concerns among farmers and agricultural experts alike. As temperatures dipped below freezing point in places like Leh, reports of broken branches, fallen blossoms, and uprooted trees have surfaced, threatening the livelihood of thousands who depend on apricot cultivation, especially in the Sham and Kargil belts.

Citing the extent of damage, local farmers, horticulture officials, and scientists have expressed fear that the untimely snowfall could drastically reduce this year’s apricot yield.

Apricot trees damaged by snow in Kargil (Iftikhar Hussain)

Sonam Lotus, Scientist-F and Director of the Meteorological Department, UT Ladakh, attributed the recent significant snowfall to a strong Western Disturbance from April 18-20. "Various regions of Ladakh have recorded significant snowfall in the past few days. Kargil witnessed the highest accumulation with 60.5 mm of snowfall, followed by Padum with 50 mm. Khaltse received 30 mm, while Drass recorded 40 mm. Leh reported the lowest snowfall at 16 mm. On April 20, Kargil recorded a maximum temperature of 8.4°C and a minimum of 0.1°C. Khaltse experienced a warmer day with 12.6°C as the maximum and a minimum of 6.4°C. Meanwhile, Leh registered a maximum temperature of 1.7°C and a chilling minimum of -1.2°C," the MeT director stated.

Lotus emphasised that while severe weather in April is rare, it's not new in Ladakh's history. He therefore stressed on importance of becoming a weather-conscious society to adapt to changing weather patterns.

Padma Dorjey, a 55-year-old farmer from Takmachik Organic Village, says, "All the apricot flowers have fallen, many branches are broken, and some trees have even been uprooted due to the untimely snowfall. Many people in this village depend on apricot farming for their livelihood. We have requested our Councillor for compensation, and he has assured us that a team will be sent to assess the damage. I remember a similar situation 15-20 years ago that also affected the crops. This is the second time I am witnessing such conditions. Our crops, which had already grown 4-5 inches, along with the developing fruits, are now buried under snow. Nearly 100% of the unemployed population in this village relies on this harvest. Our apricots and apples are of excellent quality because we grow them organically."

Dr Tsering Stobdan, a scientist from DIHAR, highlights the vulnerability of apricot buds and blossoms to cold temperatures at various developmental stages. He says, "In most places, flowering has just begun. It is either at the full bloom stage or the green fruit stage. There are two main reasons for the decrease in yield: frost injury and poor pollination. If a tree is in full bloom and the temperature drops to -5°C or below, there can be up to a 90% reduction in production. However, if the tree is still in the dormant stage, the impact is much lower, with only about 10% damage expected at -5°C. At the fruit stage, the impact is more severe. For instance, at -4°C, up to 90% of the developing fruit can be damaged. The most critical stages appear to be from first white to full bloom, where even moderate frosts can significantly impact fruit survival."

He continues, "Secondly, pollination is crucial. Unless pollination occurs—or if butterflies and bees do not emerge—fruiting will not happen. At temperatures below 4°C, these pollinators remain inactive, leading to reduced or failed pollination. So, fruit yield is closely linked to the temperature conditions of the region."

Tsewang Phuntsog, Director of the Horticulture Department, UT Ladakh, says, "If we look at the warmer belts such as the Sham region, Turtuk, Bokdang, and in Kargil District areas like Darchik and Garkhon, as well as in Leh District including Dha, Beema, Skurbuchan, Saspol, up to Nimmo and Basgo, these regions are currently in the blooming stage. In Kargil, places like Hardass, Siliktsey, Karkechu, and areas around the town are also experiencing full bloom. The recent snowfall is likely to impact the output, as the snow has been heavy, leading to broken branches. The Department of Horticulture will provide input subsidies to the most-affected farmers. In both Leh and Kargil districts, instructions have already been issued to assess the damage, and teams are actively working on the ground. The exact damage will be known only after the detailed assessment is complete."

Sonam Stanzin Thangjuk, a progressive farmer from Domkhar, says, "A lot of damage has been done to the apricot orchards. The untimely snowfall during the blooming stage has severely affected the trees, causing all the flowers to fall. Many people in the villages depend on apricot farming for their livelihood, and for them, this has brought their income down to zero. I request the administration, the Horticulture Department, and other concerned authorities to provide all possible support to the affected farmers."

Kunzang Wangmo, Chief Horticulture Officer, Horticulture Department, Leh says, "Due to the unprecedented snowfall during the peak flowering season of apricots, significant damage has occurred. However, apple orchards have not been affected much, as apple trees are only beginning to sprout leaves, and flowering is yet to begin. Currently, we are in the middle of celebrating the Apricot Festival, and this is the peak blooming period. If rainfall or snowfall occurs during the flowering stage, apricot flowers tend to rot or get spoiled. This directly affects the yield and financially impacts farmers who rely on horticulture for their livelihood. The Sham region and parts of Kargil have been the most affected, where we have observed broken branches. On the other hand, the impact in Nubra and around Leh is relatively less."

She adds, "Raktsey Karpo apricot has higher economic value and are regarded as premium among apricots. The department has already informed village Nambardars and community members, and our teams have visited the villages to assess the damage. Once the assessment is done, we will provide necessary compensation to those whose orchards have been affected. The department is committed to extending all possible support to the farmers."