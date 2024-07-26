Ladakh Activist Highlights UT's Development Lag during PM's Kargil Visit

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) : As Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Kargil on Friday to pay tributes to Kargil war martyrs, the prominent political activist of the Ladakh Union Territory reminded the PM of the unfulfilled promises made when the region was carved as UT from the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

Sajad Kargili, the political activist, said that while the PM mentioned in his speech that development has increased in the UT yet there are issues of significance which need redressal from the government of India.

PM Modi visited the Kargil War Memorial today to pay tributes to the soldiers slain in war with Pakistan in May 1999. In his speech, the PM highlighted the development of Ladakh as UT.

Kargili said that beyond statehood and the sixth schedule, there are significant issues like university, road connectivity and unemployment in Ladakh which need attention.

"The status of the University of Ladakh is unclear, as it is neither a state university nor a central university. It should be declared as state university. There is no agricultural university, medical college or IIT in Ladakh. There are demands for degree colleges in densely populated areas like Sankoo and remote areas like Turtuk," he said.

About the road connectivity, Kargili said that the road connectivity has improved, Drass-Gurez, Parkachik-Pahalgam and Turtuk-Hanu roads need to be connected and constructed. He said that the air connectivity in Kargil was a promise made by the BJP government in 2019 and was announced under the Udaan scheme, yet the issue remains unresolved.

"Unemployment issues are also alarming. There have been no recruitments for gazetted posts in the last five years. Although the government agreed to recruit Ladakh service cadres through JKPSC, which was our demand, this has not happened yet. There is an urgent need for recruitment," he said.