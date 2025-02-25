ETV Bharat / state

Lack Of Road Access Causes 70-Year-Old Man's Death After Walking 7 km For Medical Help In Tamil Nadu

Tirupathur: A 70-year-old man, Govindan, died on Sunday after collapsing near a hospital entrance in Vaniyambadi, Tamil Nadu. He had walked approximately 7 kilometres from his remote village of Neknamalai in the Alangayam region to seek medical attention.

Govindan reportedly fell ill suddenly and had to traverse the rugged terrain of the hill region on foot due to the lack of proper road access. Upon reaching the hospital, he collapsed and was pronounced dead by doctors.

This incident highlights the severe challenges faced by residents of Neknamalai, who have long struggled with inadequate infrastructure. The village lacks proper roads, forcing residents to walk long distances for basic necessities, including healthcare. Villagers have repeatedly petitioned authorities for road construction, but their pleas have gone unanswered.

The lack of road access has also hampered emergency medical services. Even though a local celebrity donated an ambulance to the village, the poor condition of the roads makes it difficult for the vehicle to reach those in need.