Lack Of Road Access Causes 70-Year-Old Man's Death After Walking 7 km For Medical Help In Tamil Nadu

Tirupathur: A 70-year-old man, Govindan, died on Sunday after collapsing near a hospital entrance in Vaniyambadi, Tamil Nadu. He had walked approximately 7 kilometres from his remote village of Neknamalai in the Alangayam region to seek medical attention.
Govindan reportedly fell ill suddenly and had to traverse the rugged terrain of the hill region on foot due to the lack of proper road access. Upon reaching the hospital, he collapsed and was pronounced dead by doctors.
This incident highlights the severe challenges faced by residents of Neknamalai, who have long struggled with inadequate infrastructure. The village lacks proper roads, forcing residents to walk long distances for basic necessities, including healthcare. Villagers have repeatedly petitioned authorities for road construction, but their pleas have gone unanswered.
The lack of road access has also hampered emergency medical services. Even though a local celebrity donated an ambulance to the village, the poor condition of the roads makes it difficult for the vehicle to reach those in need.
This tragedy is not an isolated incident. A few months ago, another elderly resident of the same village died after collapsing while walking to a pharmacy for medication.
When asked about this, Alangayam Regional Development Officer Maharashi said, "With the approval of the forest department, we requested funds from the government to construct a road worth Rs 1.55 crore for a distance of 7 kilometres from the foothills of Neknamalai, and the road construction work will begin once the funds arrive."
Read more: Tribal Man’s Body Carried On Doli Through Forest Due To Lack Of Road Access In Tamil Nadu