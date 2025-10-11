ETV Bharat / state

Despite Hospital, 30 Villages In Jharkhand’s Manatu Lack Basic Health Services

By Neeraj Kumar

Palamu: The Jharkhand Government claims health services are being strengthened, with crores spent on improvements. Yet, the severe struggle for basic medical care in places like Dumri Chak and Sildiliya, Manatu block, Palamu district, exposes a sharp contrast between official assurances and villagers’ realities. Around 30 villages in this area face severe hardships accessing medical care.

In Dumri Chak and Sildiliya of Manatu, residents of over 30 villages travel 30 to 45 kilometres for medical treatment. The health department built centres here and appointed Community Health Officers (CHOs), but these workers rarely visit. In the Manatu block headquarters, only Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) manage healthcare.

Villagers Travel Through Dense Forests And Hilly Paths for Treatment

Residents of Manatu, Dumri Chak, Rangeiya, and Sildiliya cross dense, hilly terrain, often travelling more than 30 km, to reach medical care. Most go to Panki due to the limited staff and facilities at Manatu’s Community Health Centre.

Hospital in Manatu, Palamu (ETV Bharat)

Arun Kumar, a resident of Mitar village, said, “There are no facilities in Manatu, so we have to go to Panki. The road is in terrible condition. If someone is seriously ill, we have to search for a vehicle ourselves.”

ANMs mainly handle deliveries. Villagers from Mitar in Dumri Panchayat travel 25 km to Manatu and 40 km to Panki. People from the Rangeiya and Chak panchayats travel to Bihar for treatment.

“Things have been the same since I was born. Earlier, we used to carry patients on palanquins, then came the bullock carts. Now, a few vehicles are available, which people hire to reach hospitals. If treatment facilities were available in the area, we wouldn’t have to suffer like this. The roads are muddy and risky. Health workers visit once a week or month, give fever tablets, and leave,” Sudhu Saw, a resident of Sohe village, said.

Naxal-Affected Area: Villagers Suffer Most During Night Emergencies

These villages are highly Naxal-affected. Although one can see police camps, health workers are not visible. When someone falls ill at night, families often travel through forests to reach a hospital because there is no public transport. The poor have no choice but to wait until morning to seek treatment.