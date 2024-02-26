Six Labourers Killed, Many Injured in Tractor-trolley-Bus Collision in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur

Jaunpur: In a horrific road accident reported from Uttar Pradesh, six labourers died while many others were injured after a Roadways bus hit a tractor-trolley carrying the labourers in Sikara area of Jaunpur district of the state on Sunday night, sources said.

The accident took place near Samadhganj market in Sikrara area late on Sunday night while the workers were returning from work. The tractor trolley carrying the workers collided with the bus, which was plying from Prayagraj to Gorakhpur leading to the death of at least six laborers. Many other labourers were injured in the mishap.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rural Dr. Shailendra Kumar Singh said that at around 12:30 pm on Sunday night, the UP Roadways bus hit the tractor-trolley carrying the laborers, who were returning home after the completion of the molding work of a house.

The SP said that after receiving the information about the accident, police and administration officials reached the spot and retrieved the bodies. The injured were sent to the district hospital, he said. The nearby villagers were sleeping when the accident took place. Hearing the screams of the victims, a large number of villagers gathered at the spot to launch a rescue operation and later called the police.

According to the villagers, a woman traveling in the bus was also injured in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Alishahpur resident Neeraj Saroj (28), Rajesh Saroj (45), Sangram Saroj (25), Chai Musahar (20), Veerpalpur resident Atul Saroj (30) and Bathuwawar resident Govinda Bind (30).

The accident came a day after another tractor trolley carrying pilgrims plunged into a pond in Kasganj district of UP. A total of 24 people including 13 women and children died in the accident.