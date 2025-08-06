ETV Bharat / state

Forty Labourers Forced Into Shrimp Aquaculture Rescued From Prakasam

Ongole: Forty persons, including 10 children, were rescued on Monday from shrimp ponds in Tangutur mandal of Prakasam district, where they were being kept forcibly to work as labourers without any wages. The rescue came about after the intervention of district officials. This incident once again exposes the grim reality of labour trafficking and exploitation in India’s aquaculture sector.

Those rescued pointed out that they didn’t even know where they had been kept, and neither did they understand the language being spoken. Ten of them were crammed in a small room and were fed spoiled rice when hungry. They received beatings if they asked for wages which had not been paid to them for two months. The children’s Aadhar cards had been tampered with to hide their real age during inspections.

Their release came with the Bastar Collector taking up their issue with the local administration. These workers had been brought from Odisha and Chhattisgarh with promises of a payment of Rs 500 per day or Rs 15,000 per month to work in shrimp ponds. Most of them were aged between 14 and 21. Eight of them were girls.

They revealed that they were forced to live in feed storage rooms in unhygienic conditions. They were fed irregularly and were confined indoors after being assaulted with iron rods and wooden sticks if they asked for wages.

One of the labourers managed to escape and return to his hometown in Bastar district in Chhattisgarh, where he alerted the District Collector, following which the Bastar administration sent a team to coordinate with local officials in Tanguturu. It was a surprise inspection that led to the rescue operation.