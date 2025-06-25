Three Labourers Die Of Electrocution During Roof Work In MP's Raisen; Four Injured

Raisen: Three labourers were killed and four others injured when a concrete mixer machine came in contact with an electricity cable during the roof casting work at a house in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred around 3 pm at Padaria Kalan village under Bamhori police station, 105 km from the district headquarters, they said.

"The work of casting the roof of a resident's house was underway when the incident took place. The mixer machine involved in the task accidentally came in contact with a power line," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anil Maurya said.

The deceased were identified as Azad Singh (24), Roop Singh (29), both residents of Nayakheda, and Rajesh Singh (23) from Salaiya, he said. Four family members and relatives of the house owner were injured in the incident, he said.

The injured have been admitted to the Silwani civil hospital, Maurya said. After being alerted, the police reached the spot and took the victims to the hospital, where three of them were declared dead, he added.