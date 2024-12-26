ETV Bharat / state

4 Workers Die, Many Injured As High-Tension Electricity Tower Collapses In Sidhi

Installation work of a 132kV high-tension electricity transmission tower was underway when it suddenly collapsed, leaving four dead and many others injured.

Electricity tower that collapsed (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Sidhi: Four persons were killed and a few others suffered injuries after an under-construction high-tension power transmission tower collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Thursday, police said.

All the deceased were migrant labourers from West Bengal. The incident took place in Patehra village of Rampur Naikin area during installation of a 132kV high-tension tower. Around nine labourers were working when the tower collapsed.

Two migrant workers, who were brothers, succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while two others died in the ambulance on the way to a hospital in Rewa. Local villagers took the injured to the Community Health Centre in Rampur Naikin, from where all were referred to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa.

Police said the accident occurred at 12:30 pm and the labourers were working at a height of about 70 feet when a portion of the tower suddenly collapsed on the ground.

The deceased brothers have been identified as SK Mubarat and Ajmer Sheikh. They had come from West Bengal and were working as labourers for the last three years in Madhya Pradesh. Those injured in the accident are SK Saheb, Sintu Mobin, Emaral Sheikh, SK Dildar, SK Dilbar, SK Mafan and SK Hamidul.

Rampur Naikin police station in-charge Sudhanshu Tiwari said, "A thorough investigation has been launched to determine as to why the accident occurred. The injured are presently undergoing treatment."

