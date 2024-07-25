Labourer In Panna Turns Millionaire After Excavating Diamonds That Could Fetch Him Rs 80L

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer here on Wednesday, July 24, to his luck, found a 19.22-carat diamond in a mine which could fetch him about Rs 80 lakh or more at the government auction, officials said. The man, Raju Gaud, had earlier sought permission from the government by investing a mere Rs 250 for digging and searching diamonds.

After the auction, 12 per cent tax and one per cent Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) will be deducted from Gaud and then the remaining amount will be sent to his account, officials added.

Hailing from a poor financial condition, Gaud said that he had leased the mine two months ago on May 24. However, after rigorous hard work, on the wee hours of Wednesday, he went out to dig mud and sift through it when he suddenly found out the indestructible mineral.

'I hope the amount earned (after the auction) will reduce my financial hardships and take care of my children's education,' Gaud said. Elated upon discovering the valuable stone at the Krishna Kalyanpur mine, he said that he was ecstatic and immediately submitted the jewel to the government officials after finding it.

District Collector Suresh Kumar said that the diamond that Gaud found from the shallow mine will earn him a minimum of Rs 80 lakh. "I met Raju , congratulated him and also issued a certificate from the diamond office," Kumar added.

Gaud said that he would use the money from the diamond auction to educate his children as his family mostly relied on labour work to support them. "I have previously driven a tractor and worked too hard to make ends meet. I’ll now spend the money from the diamond on my children’s education and buy farmland,” he said.

In 2024 alone, a total of eight diamonds have been deposited in the Panna Diamond Office. "Although the estimated price of the diamond is Rs 80 lakh, it can very well go above Rs 1 crore at the auction. Panna is a city of diamonds. I can only hope that people here keep finding more such gems," he added.

The collector said that the precious jewel would be available for public bid at the upcoming diamond auction.