Labourer Kills Friend For Eating His Share Of Biryani In Surguja, Arrested

Seeing that his friend has eaten up the Biryani all by himself, Amresh Ekka got angry and attacked him, leaving him injured.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Surguja: A labourer allegedly killed his friend in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district for eating his share of Biryani. The accused has been arrested, police said.

According to police, deceased, identified as Jagdish Sarathi and the accused, Amresh Ekka, both labourers were close friends and lived in a rented room. They also used to have their meals together. Biryani was their favourite dish. On the day of the incident, the deceased finished his work early and returned to his room. On his way home, he brought Biryani and by the time Amaresh arrived, he had finished his meal.

On returning home with a bottle of alcohol, when Amaresh saw that his friend was lying down after eating biryani, a heated argument broke out between the two. Soon this led to a scuffle and Amresh attacked Jagdish leaving him seriously injured.

Finding Jagdish injured, the accused got scared and immediately admitted him to the medical college in a critical condition. The doctors referred him to Raipur, where he died. The police have arrested the accused following investigation.

"One of the friends had bought biryani for dinner while the other went to get liquor. After reaching home, the deceased started eating biryani. When the accused saw that he had finished his share of biryani as well, he attacked the deceased. The accused has confessed to his crime," Amolak Singh Dhillon, ASP, Surguja said.

