Labourer Killed in Fit of Rage in Shimla

Shimla: A labourer was killed by another here in a fit of rage during an argument between the two, police said on Sunday, adding that the accused has been arrested. According to the police, the incident took place in Astani village of Rohru in Shimla district. The accused, identified as Nepal native Ravi, allegedly hit Kamal on his head with a stone after an argument and killed him on Saturday evening.

Both the accused and the victim were employed as labourers in the village and they knew each other, they said. In his complaint to the police, Khushi Ram said that he saw Kamal (30) lying on his back in the middle of the road with an injured head, and Ravi standing near him.

When Ravi saw me coming, he ran into the forest and I raised an alarm and gathered the villagers, the complainant said, and added that he suspected that Ravi killed Kamal. Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said that a heated argument took place between the two and the accused killed the victim in a fit of rage as per the preliminary investigations.

Further probe in the case is going on, he added. It appears that Kamal hailed from Uttarakhand, but it is yet to be confirmed, police said. A case of murder under section 302 of IPC has been registered and the accused has been arrested, police said.