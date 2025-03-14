Labourer Hit With Rs 22 Lakh GST Notice For Non-Existent Business In Shocking Identity Theft Case

Bhadradri Kothagudem: A labourer from Chandrugonda mandal in Telangana, Janapati Venkateswarlu, has been slapped with a Goods and Services Tax (GST) notice demanding a massive Rs 22,86,014.

The notice claims that Venkateswarlu operated a granite business named "Bhagyalakshmi Enterprises" in 2022, a business worth Rs 1 crore, but he insists he has never owned such a company. The notice, issued by the Assistant Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Office in Vijayawada, alleges that Venkateswarlu failed to pay the GST applicable to this business.

Venkateswarlu, who earns his livelihood through daily labour, was taken aback when he received the notice on March 4. The labourer, with no background in business, asserts he has no connection to any enterprise and certainly never operated a granite business.

"I have no idea about any granite business. I have been working as a labourer my whole life," he said. After receiving the notice, Venkateswarlu visited the address listed in the document in Vijayawada. However, upon arriving at the location, he found no trace of Bhagyalakshmi Enterprises.

Upon further investigation, he suspects that his identity may have been misused by fraudsters. He believes that someone could have fraudulently obtained his Aadhaar details, used them to acquire a PAN card, and registered a business in his name.

Shockingly, Venkateswarlu did not possess a PAN card in 2022, he had only applied for one six months ago. He said, "How could a business license be issued in my name without my knowledge? How did they get my personal details?" He urged the authorities to investigate the case thoroughly.