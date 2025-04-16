Labourer Gets Shocking 115.90 Crore IT Notice In Gujarat

Junagadh: A daily wage labourer in Gujarat got an income tax notice of a whopping Rs 115.90 crore and brought the matter to the notice of authorities, requesting a quick solution.

Asif Sheikh, who works as a casual worker at a tea stall in Kadinar, couldn't first believe it but gradually came to know that he was slapped with the abnormal amount. After receiving three notices at different times, Asif Sheikh sought help from the bank and the police.

Illiterate labourer without any property

Sheikh, who has been working as a daily wage labourer for the last 20 years, said he earns Rs 8000 to Rs 10,000 a month. When the notice reached Asif Shaikh, he had less than Rs 1,000 cash deposited in his bank account. After being slapped with the notice, he requested someone to draft a letter on his behalf to the police inspector of Kadinar Police Station. In his letter, Asif has mentioned that he is illiterate. In his letter, he further wrote that he does not have any immovable or movable property in Kadinar city nor does he have a big bank balance.

The role of the Income Tax Department has come under question due to the unusual notice. The authorities are usually supposed to send notices after examining the financial transactions of any person very seriously before issuing the notice. It's not clear why such a notice was issued to Asif Shaikh.