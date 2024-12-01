ETV Bharat / state

Labourer Dies After Hot Fly Ash Falls On Him In Raigarh Steel Plant

A co-worker sustained injuries and is being treated at a Raipur hospital. An investigation has been launched following the registration of an accidental death report.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Raigarh: A labourer was charred to death and another one sustained injury after hot fly ash fell on them at a private steel plant in the Raigarh industrial city area on Saturday. This was confirmed by Raigarh Police on Sunday who said an investigation is underway.

The accident took place in the Patrapali area of ​​Raigarh at the Jindal Steel and Power Limited's plant. The hot fly ash suddenly fell on a labourer, Ashok Kumar Kewat, in the Lime and Dolo plant, burning him instantaneously, and a co-worker, Depak Yadav, sustained serious injury. Kewat was rushed to the Jindal Fortis Hospital where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The injured Deepak has been referred to a hospital in Raipur for treatment.

"Ashok Kumar Kewat (39) and Deepak Yadav (40) were working in the Lime & Dolo Plant of Jindal Steel and Power Limited in Patrapali village under Kotraroad police station limits when hot fly ash suddenly fell on them, causing serious burns. They were rushed to Jindal Fortis hospital where doctors declared Kewat brought-dead," a police official said.

The body of the deceased has been taken over by the police who will dispatch it for autopsy.

The police have intensified the investigation into the tragic incident and an accidental death report has been registered.

