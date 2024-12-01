ETV Bharat / state

Labourer Dies After Hot Fly Ash Falls On Him In Raigarh Steel Plant

Raigarh: A labourer was charred to death and another one sustained injury after hot fly ash fell on them at a private steel plant in the Raigarh industrial city area on Saturday. This was confirmed by Raigarh Police on Sunday who said an investigation is underway.

The accident took place in the Patrapali area of ​​Raigarh at the Jindal Steel and Power Limited's plant. The hot fly ash suddenly fell on a labourer, Ashok Kumar Kewat, in the Lime and Dolo plant, burning him instantaneously, and a co-worker, Depak Yadav, sustained serious injury. Kewat was rushed to the Jindal Fortis Hospital where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The injured Deepak has been referred to a hospital in Raipur for treatment.

"Ashok Kumar Kewat (39) and Deepak Yadav (40) were working in the Lime & Dolo Plant of Jindal Steel and Power Limited in Patrapali village under Kotraroad police station limits when hot fly ash suddenly fell on them, causing serious burns. They were rushed to Jindal Fortis hospital where doctors declared Kewat brought-dead," a police official said.