ETV Bharat / state

Labourer Dies After Air Pressure Inserted Into His Private Parts

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A 32-year-old youth died after air pressure was inserted into his private parts, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Ghabana police station in the Aligarh district and the deceased has been identified as Veerpal Singh, they said.

The deceased was a resident of Alampur and he used to work in a private company. Veerpal worked the night shift on August 9 and on Saturday morning his health deteriorated, a senior police official said.

"His kin took him to a hospital, where he died during treatment. His brother said that air pressure was inserted into his private parts and due to this, he died. The post-mortem of the body was conducted in the presence of police officials. Following a complaint by the kin of the deceased, a case under relevant sections of BNS will be registered in this connection," the senior police official added.