Labourer Dies After Air Pressure Inserted Into His Private Parts

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

A labourer died after air pressure was inserted into his private parts in Aligarh. The Uttar Pradesh Police are probing the matter.

Labourer died after air pressure was inserted into his private parts
Kin of deceased Veerpal Singh and villagers speak to officials of Uttar Pradesh Police (ETV Bharat)

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A 32-year-old youth died after air pressure was inserted into his private parts, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Ghabana police station in the Aligarh district and the deceased has been identified as Veerpal Singh, they said.

The deceased was a resident of Alampur and he used to work in a private company. Veerpal worked the night shift on August 9 and on Saturday morning his health deteriorated, a senior police official said.

"His kin took him to a hospital, where he died during treatment. His brother said that air pressure was inserted into his private parts and due to this, he died. The post-mortem of the body was conducted in the presence of police officials. Following a complaint by the kin of the deceased, a case under relevant sections of BNS will be registered in this connection," the senior police official added.

Veerpal's brother Rakesh claimed that the family first rushed the deceased to a medical care centre but on their advice rushed him to another hospital.

"However, the doctors at the hospital asked us to take him to a bigger hospital. Accordingly, we took him to another hospital, but he died there during treatment," Rakesh claimed.

TAGGED:

