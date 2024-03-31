Labourer dead as fire breaks out in gas pipeline in Delhi

author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 31, 2024, 7:58 PM IST

Labourer dead as fire breaks out in gas pipeline in Delhi

A fire broke out in a gas pipeline in Delhi, claiming the life of one person, police said on Sunday. A team from Burari police station cordoned off the area.

New Delhi: A labourer died and another sustained serious burn injuries when a fire broke out in a gas pipeline they were repairing in Delhi's Pradeep Vihar area, police said on Sunday. "A PCR call was received at 10:53 pm on Saturday regarding a fire that broke out in an IGL gas pipeline in the Pradeep Vihar area," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena.

Police personnel reached the spot and informed the Delhi Fire Services department, he said. "A team from Burari police station cordoned off the area. Two fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames. The leak was contained with the help of other IGL workers," the DCP said.

Two labourers, Raj Kumar (42) and Parveen, who were repairing the pipeline sustained serious burn injuries in the fire, according to police. Both belong to an authorised service provider of IGL. While Parveen succumbed to his injuries, Raj Kumar was referred to LNJP Hospital. An FIR has been registered in the matter and an investigation has been launched, Meena said.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.