Labourer Couple Finds Eight Diamonds Worth Lakhs After Years Of Digging In Madhya Pradesh Mine

Hargovind Yadav and his wife say they found the precious stone after working in the shallow diamond mines of Panna for the past five years.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 23, 2025 at 7:32 PM IST

Chhatarpur: A labourer couple from Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh has hit the jackpot as they discovered at least eight diamonds worth between 10 to 12 lakh rupees from a local mine. But it didn’t come without hard work, as the couple has been digging for the last five years with the hope of finding the precious stone.

This rare and remarkable discovery, which will now turn their fortunes, reflects the old saying about unpredictability that ‘When luck is bad, even a dog bites a person sitting on a camel; when luck is good, even stones turn into diamonds.’

Hargovind Yadav and his wife, Pawan Devi Yadav, say they have been working every day in the shallow diamond mines of Panna for the past five years and found the unearthed precious stones during their latest excavation in Katia village, which is part of the Tilwa Panchayat area.

“Our dedication and efforts in the search have finally paid off in a big way with eight diamonds. Some of them are raw and some are ripe,” said Pawan Devi.

Hargovind said that they have been digging for diamonds for the last five years, and God listened to them this time.

“We found eight raw diamonds together, worth about 10 to 12 lakh rupees. Last time, we found a diamond but didn't know the proper process, and it was valued at only one lakh rupees. This time, we won’t make the same mistake. We will make sure to deposit them properly to get the right price,” he said.

The couple plans to deposit the diamonds at the Diamond Museum in Panna, where their value will be assessed. Following this, the stones will be auctioned, with proceeds going to the couple after taxes.

This discovery comes on the heels of a similar one a few days ago when a labourer from Panna district also found a 3.01 carat diamond worth Rs 8-10 lakh at Sarokha village. Rakesh Giri Goswani deposited the find at the diamond office of Panna.

Last year, another labourer, Chunwada Gond, from the district, found a diamond worth nearly 80 lakh rupees. This changed his life and fortunes overnight, as he was able to sell the diamond for a substantial sum.

In another instance, a labourer in Panna found a massive mineral deposit, which helped cement the idea that Madhya Pradesh is sitting on untapped natural resources.

