As Dharali Struggles To Regain Normalcy, ETV Bharat Helps A BRO Worker Get Reunited With His 26 Associates

Dharali: The devastation at Dharali in Uttarkshi has left an indelible scar for many. But amid the gloom and the relentless search for loved, Bir Singh, a worker at Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has a heartwarming tale to narrate.

Singh had never imagined that he will be separated from his 26 associates with whom he had trekked up to Gangnani to work on a project. Disaster struck Dharali on August 5 and Bir got separated from his friends like countless others. Bir was clueless and confused and walked up to Dharali where he met the local ETV Bharat correspondent.

Bir was distraught and told the correspondent that he had no news of his associates whatsoever. However, owing to his own and the ETV Bharat correspondent's dogged determination and focus, he found his friends who had went further uphill after disaster struck Dharali.

"My companions were in a very pathetic condition when I found them. Their clothes were torn. They were demoralised because of the August 5 tragedy. By God's grace, all my 26 associated were found alive. I had completely given up hope. I thought they were all buried in the debris in the river," Bir told the correspondent with a smile on his face.

Bir said his associates have been sent to a safe place where efforts are on to boost their morale. "I will soon work on building roads in the affected areas with my associates to restore normalcy," he said.