Labelled As Witch, Women Tied To Tree, Burnt With Hot Iron Rod In Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota: A self-proclaimed exorcist and his aides allegedly labelled a 50-year-old woman as "dayen" (witch), tied her to a tree, chopped her hair, blackened her face and tortured her with a hot iron rod for two days to "free" her from "evil spirit" in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Friday.

Nandubai Meena, a resident of Shahapura district, was subjected to inhuman torture for two days at the place of worship of a local deity near Gudagokulpura village in the Hindoli police station area, Bundi Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Meena said.

Meena was subjected to torture to get rid of the "evil spirit" that possessed her, allegedly causing harm to her maternal niece who married in the village, the SP said.

On receiving information, police rescued the woman on Friday and lodged a case against Babulal, the self-proclaimed exorcist, and his two aides based on the victim's statement, the officer said.

However, the family members of the victim claimed that the incident took place a few days back and they reported it to the police on November 27, yet no prompt action was taken in the matter.