L-G Manoj Sinha-Led J&K Administration Orders Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

Srinagar: In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders for several senior IAS officers.

According to the General Administration Department order issued "in the interest of administration," Dr Ashish Chandra Verma, IAS (AGMUT:1994), who was awaiting posting, has been appointed as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) of the Tourism Department. Dr Verma will also hold additional charge as Administrative Secretary of the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department until further notice.

Anil Kumar Singh, IAS (AGMUT:1995), currently Principal Secretary of the Social Welfare Department and holding the additional charge of the Mining Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary of the Public Works (Roads & Buildings) Department. He will retain additional responsibility for the Mining Department.

Meanwhile, Yasha Mudgal, IAS (AGMUT:2007), has been transferred from the Tourism Department and appointed as Commissioner/Secretary of the Youth Services and Sports Department. In a reciprocal move, Sarmad Hafeez, IAS (AGMUT:2009), who was serving as Commissioner/Secretary of Youth Services and Sports, will now head the Social Welfare Department in the same capacity.

Talat Parvez Rohella, IAS (AGMUT:2010), has been moved from his role as Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, and appointed as Chairman of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, J&K.