KYC - Ghaziabad Police Prepare Ready Reckoner On Know Your Criminal

New Delhi: Know Your Criminal is the new acronym of Ghaziabad Police in its latest drive to curtail crime in the city. Generally KYC is understood as Know Your Customer but the Police here have given a new dimension to it.

Under this KYC a list has been prepared of criminals having a ten year record of theft, robbery, chain snatching etc. The Police are also collecting information about such criminals who have come out on bail. The purpose is to update the status of criminals.

The KYC initiative was started by the Police in May this year aiming to prepare a database of around 8000 criminals. According to Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Alok Priyadarshi, “The KYC of about 6000 has been completed. By the end of June we will complete the entire exercise.”

The Police believe that by having the KYC record they will not only be able to curb the crime but will also have information about the current status of the criminals. The responsibility of completing the process of the KYC of criminals has been given to the beat officers.

"Under our KYC, the work of verification of criminals was started and around 80% of the criminals in Ghaziabad have been verified. The dossiers of criminals are being filled with all the relevant information about them. Those left out of the KYC process are either missing or are from outside the district. We are trying to trace them,” said Priyadarshi.

He said that many of the criminals are being called to the Police Stations and are being persuaded to give up the outlawed activities. “Meanwhile we are doing the hand holding for those who want to quit crime and earn their livelihood from other legal sources. We want to use them as assets,” the ACP added.

While enlisting the benefits of the exercise, the Police officials said that a constant vigil will prevent the criminals from committing new acts of crime. They said that the Police will have all the information about them like their address, mobile number, vehicle number etc which will make it easier to track them down when required.

They further said that a KYC will be a kind of ready reckoner that will help trace the networking and connections with the gangs of the persons enlisted. In addition to this, the city dwellers will feel safe while the criminals will themselves keep away from illegal activities.