Kutumb App Launched For Elderly Care In Delhi

New Delhi: Coinciding with the International Day of Older Persons, the Kutumb App designed to enhance elderly care and safety was launched by the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in the presence of Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other officials on October 1 here.

The app will assist the police and administration in addressing the concerns of senior citizens in the city. According to a statement from Raj Niwas, the app will allow Delhi Police to gather geo-spatial data on senior citizens and track their physical and mental vulnerabilities, ensuring better care and security.

Over time, Delhi Police has registered over 65,000 senior citizens, so that their safety can be ensured. Besides, a Senior Citizen Cell has been set up in DCP offices of all districts in the national capital. Alongside, a special unit for the safety and security of women and children has also been set up, the statement said.