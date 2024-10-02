ETV Bharat / state

Kutumb App Launched For Elderly Care In Delhi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 43 minutes ago

The Kutumb app was launched in Delhi to enhance the safety and well-being of senior citizens, providing police and administration with tools to monitor and address their specific needs.

Kutumb App launched for senior citizens in Delhi
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Coinciding with the International Day of Older Persons, the Kutumb App designed to enhance elderly care and safety was launched by the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in the presence of Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other officials on October 1 here.

The app will assist the police and administration in addressing the concerns of senior citizens in the city. According to a statement from Raj Niwas, the app will allow Delhi Police to gather geo-spatial data on senior citizens and track their physical and mental vulnerabilities, ensuring better care and security.

Over time, Delhi Police has registered over 65,000 senior citizens, so that their safety can be ensured. Besides, a Senior Citizen Cell has been set up in DCP offices of all districts in the national capital. Alongside, a special unit for the safety and security of women and children has also been set up, the statement said.

Meetings of these senior citizens are held from time to time and measures adopted to increase their security. The new app will monitor the condition of each registered senior citizen and address their specific vulnerabilities. Police personnel will gather feedback during home visits, and a vulnerability matrix will be created to address their physical and mental health needs.

The app was piloted successfully in Shahdara and South-West districts, seeking feedback from senior citizens and resident welfare associations, it said.

TAGGED:

DELHI POLICE APP FOR CITIZENS DELHI RAJ NIWAS KUTUMB APP

