Armed With Copper Rods, Kutch's Historian Detects Water Sources In Arid Villages

Kutch: Kutch, a vast salt marsh desert, is home to many significant sites that belong to the Indus Valley Civilization. Water is of utmost significance in the arid region known for its white and salty landscape.

Kutch's historian and Rajguru of the royal family, Praveen Merji Gorji, is well aware of the importance of water in the region and said 60 years ago, people used to fill water from wells. There were wells in every area and ward of the city, he said. "Around 270 years ago, my ancestors has built a lake in Veera village of Anjar taluka. The water body is known as Upadhyay Lake and it is witness to history of the region and the significance of water here," he said.

Gorji said the older generations had complete knowledge on water, ways to store and preserve it. "Water is mainly related to the Sun and constellations. When 'Ardra' constellation starts, farmers and people get to known it is going to rain. Similarly, when 'Revati' constellation occurs, the rainy season is completely over," he said.

Gorji said earlier, water was sourced from wells in Bhuj. "Moti Poshal Jagir, a 475-year-old historical site located in Bhuj, also has an old pond. Today university and college students come here to do research on historical ponds and water bodies in Bade Poshal Jagir. The present generation finds it strange to draw water from the well for irrigation and even drinking purposes," he said.

Rainwater harvesting system at Praveen Merji Gorji's house (ETV Bharat)

Gorji is a water researcher and his tools are quite simple. He uses copper rods to ascertain water sources as deep as 400 feet below the ground. He said the copper rods start moving in a circle near a water sources. However, merely holding the rods is not enough. Ascertaining a water source requires experience and Gorji has years of it.

Gorji finds sources of water at farms. But if a source is detected, he ensures to do 'Bhoomi Pujan' to beg forgiveness from the earth which has to be dug to obtain the elixir of life. Gorji, through his research has detected water sources in Virani village near Gadhshisha in Mandvi taluka, Vedi village in Anjar taluka and Achalgachha Derasar of Jains in Bhuj.

Praveen Merji Gorji showing his copper rods (ETV Bharat)

He said the Moti Poshal Jagir still has three types of water sources. It has a historic 40 feet deep bore well and a 60-year-old seed well, from where water is supplied through buckets. Gorji stressed the importance of rainwater harvesting stating it can be stored in tanks built in homes.

Praveen Merji Gorji showing his rainwater harvesting system (ETV Bharat)

Gorji said sea water, although not fit for consumption provides salt. Gujarat supplies the largest amount of salt to India and Kutch is considered its greatest source. Gujarat's coastline is 1,600 kilometers long and its salt industry contributes significantly to India's economy.