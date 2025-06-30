Banni Buffalo Sold in 14 Lakh Rupees

Kutch: A buffalo of Banni breed has set a record of sorts by fetching a price of Rs 14.1 lakh for its owner. The Banni breed is known far and wide for its colour, build and overall health. It is a pride of the owners in Kutch, a region with unique geographical traits. This buffalo was sold in Sandhro village of Lakhpat taluka.

This buffalo belonged to Gazi Haji Aladad and was sold to Sherubhai Bhalo of Serwa village of Bhuj taluka. The seller’s family has been into this business for generations. The family currently possesses 80 buffaloes that give around 300 litres of milk daily which is sold in the market. Two of Aladad’s sons are into this business.

A cattle owner from Sandhro Zakaria Jatt disclosed, “Although Banni buffaloes are known to fetch a huge price, this is perhaps the first time in Gujarat that a buffalo has been sold this high.”

The Banni breed is uniformly black in colour and has round horns. It has a good build and is considered as precious as gold. This breed is also known to swim in a distinct manner. This breed is always a strong contender to win the competitions at fairs like Tarnetar and others. Buffaloes reared in Kutch often fetch Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh in the market.