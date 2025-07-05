ETV Bharat / state

RTI Activist Pays Rs 80,000 For PHD Accounts Info, Gets It In Over 37,000 Pages

The RTI activist said he has appealed to the State Information Commission as the information given to him is incomplete.

An RTI activist had to pay Rs 80,000 for information on accounts of the Public Health Department.
Pankaj Arora with the RTI information
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 5, 2025

Kurukshetra: An RTI activist had to pay Rs 80,000 for information on accounts of the Public Health Department.

The department's officials also sent Pankaj Arora, who owns a book depot in Sector 13 of Kurukshetra the information in over 37,000 pages. Even then the information on the accounts for the last two years is incomplete.

Pankaj said he had has filed an appeal against the incomplete information with the State Information Commissioner. Pankaj said he had filed the RTI application on January 30 in which he had sought information in 15 points. "On February 3, the department sent me two letters. In one of the letters, the XEN orders his department's SDO and JE on the number of pages to be utilised for furnishing the information and the amount to be charged from the applicant. Then in the evening of the same day, I got another letter, in which I was asked to deposit Rs 85,000," he said.

When Pankaj enquired, the department's officials said that Rs 80,000 was for providing information and Rs 5,000 was for postal charges. The officials settled at Rs 80,000 when Pankaj told them that postal charges cannot be imposed for RTI. Pankaj deposited Rs 10,000 rupees on February 10 and Rs 70,000 on March 5. Despite paying up, Pankaj was not given the information.

Pankaj said he had to take up the matter with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Governor's Secretary. On April 24, the District Collector took cognizance of the matter and wrote a letter to the XEN asking for information. But, the department officials kept hiding it. Now after the collector's request, the department has sent 37,443 pages of information to Pankaj, which weighs over one quintal.

Public Health Department's official Sumit Garg has said that the information sought under RTI has been sent to Pankaj. "As per the rules, Rs 2 was charged per page and the information delivered to the individual who had requested it," he said.

