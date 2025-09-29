ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed In Collision Between Two Cars In Kurukshetra

Police said that the accident occurred near Ghararsi village around 7 am due to overspeeding.

Five Killed In Collision Between Two Cars In Kurukshetra (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 29, 2025 at 11:22 AM IST

Kurukshetra: At least five people died in a head-on collision between two cars on the Kaithal-Kurukshetra road, 8 kilometres from here, on Monday morning, police said. Station House Officer (SHO) of Adarsh Police Station, Dinesh Singh, said the accident occurred around 7 am near Ghararsi village and is believed to have been caused by overspeeding.

He said the impact was so severe that both vehicles were completely mangled. Locals had to cut open the car doors to rescue those trapped inside. One of the cars carrying six passengers from Bubka village in Ambala was badly damaged in the collision. Five of its occupants died on the spot, police said.

The deceased were identified as Praveen, son of Swaraj; Pawan and Rajendra, sons of Bal Kishan; Urmila, wife of Pawan, and Suman, wife of Sanjay. Another passenger, 18-year-old Vanshika, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Four people travelling in the other car were also injured. They were identified as Santosh (45), wife of Dharampal and resident of Papanawa Jati Road; Rishipal (55), son of Karm Singh; Leela Devi (52), wife of Rishipal, and Praveen (40), son of Jita Ram. They were on their way to Mulana in Ambala for medical treatment.

It is learnt that Leela Devi had recently undergone surgery and was being taken for follow-up care. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, and the injured were rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital for treatment, police said.

KURUKSHETRA ROAD ACCIDENTACCIDENT IN HARYANAKURUKSHETRA KAITHAL ROAD ACCIDENTKURUKSHETRA ROAD ACCIDENT

