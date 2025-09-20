ETV Bharat / state

Kurukshetra Police Bust Fake Call Center Gang Targeting Americans

Kurukshetra: Police in Kurukshetra have busted a cyber fraud racket that was duping American citizens from a fake call centre in Ladwa. Eleven people were arrested in Friday night raids, and 45 computers, CPUs and other equipment were seized from the spot.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitish Aggarwal told reporters on Saturday that the gang was luring young men into call-centre jobs, paying them salaries of ₹18,000–20,000 a month, and then making them part of the fraud. “The arrested accused are from different states: Delhi, Kerala, Haryana, Assam and West Bengal. All of them are just 12th-pass. They were hired under the guise of regular call-centre work but were later told the real job,” he said.

How The Racket Worked

According to police, the gang posed as narcotics officers to threaten people in the US. The first caller, known as the dialer, would establish contact. The second stage, called the closure, involved scaring the victim with claims that their bank account was being used in drug trafficking. The victims were threatened with action under the Narcotics Act and forced to share bank details. Money was then siphoned off, with the final layer, the leader, converting the stolen dollars into Bitcoin and other channels.

SP Aggarwal said each victim was cheated of about USD 1,000, or nearly ₹90,000 in Indian currency. “This was a layered system. Dialers, closers, and leaders—all had separate roles,” he explained.

Links Across States