Kurukshetra Police Bust Fake Call Center Gang Targeting Americans
11 arrested, ₹90,000 per victim siphoned off through layered cyber fraud
Published : September 20, 2025 at 9:43 PM IST
Kurukshetra: Police in Kurukshetra have busted a cyber fraud racket that was duping American citizens from a fake call centre in Ladwa. Eleven people were arrested in Friday night raids, and 45 computers, CPUs and other equipment were seized from the spot.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitish Aggarwal told reporters on Saturday that the gang was luring young men into call-centre jobs, paying them salaries of ₹18,000–20,000 a month, and then making them part of the fraud. “The arrested accused are from different states: Delhi, Kerala, Haryana, Assam and West Bengal. All of them are just 12th-pass. They were hired under the guise of regular call-centre work but were later told the real job,” he said.
How The Racket Worked
According to police, the gang posed as narcotics officers to threaten people in the US. The first caller, known as the dialer, would establish contact. The second stage, called the closure, involved scaring the victim with claims that their bank account was being used in drug trafficking. The victims were threatened with action under the Narcotics Act and forced to share bank details. Money was then siphoned off, with the final layer, the leader, converting the stolen dollars into Bitcoin and other channels.
SP Aggarwal said each victim was cheated of about USD 1,000, or nearly ₹90,000 in Indian currency. “This was a layered system. Dialers, closers, and leaders—all had separate roles,” he explained.
Links Across States
Police believe the network has links in several states, including Delhi. Investigations are underway to find out how many people were involved and how many victims were cheated so far.
Aggarwal also compared the operation to similar scams run abroad. “Not long ago, Cambodian gangs were duping Indians through so-called ‘digital arrests’. This group of 12th-pass boys in Ladwa was doing the same to Americans,” he said.
Police Warning
The SP appealed to the public not to fall prey to online fraud. “Never share OTPs or click on unknown links. Don’t transfer money to strangers or join shady online groups. These gangs only thrive when people trust them,” he warned.
