Kurukshetra Family Seeks Help After Son Goes Missing In Malaysia, Agent Demands Money

Kurukshetra: A family from Sarasa village in Kurukshetra is pleading for help after their son, Ravi, went to Malaysia in July 2024 to earn money but has not been in contact with them for the last two months. The family's efforts to contact the agent who facilitated his trip have been met with deception and demands for additional money. Ravi's father, Bhaana Ram, fears that his son may be in danger and suspects foul play.

Ravi, who operated a salon in the village, was convinced by an agent to travel abroad with promises of better earnings. According to Goldie, Ravi's brother, the agent who frequently visited Ravi's shop, assured him that working in Malaysia would be more profitable than staying in India. Ravi, trusting the agent, left for Malaysia in July and began working at a salon there. However, the family has lost all contact with him for the last two months.

When the family approached the agent for information, they were told that Ravi would return to India on March 2 and that his ticket had been booked. However, when the family requested proof of the ticket, the agent provided a fake document. This raised suspicion and prompted the family to file a police complaint.

The situation worsened when the agent started demanding an additional Rs 1.5 lakh from Ravi's family. Goldie said, "The agent told us that the deal had already been paid for, but now he is demanding more money to establish contact with my brother. We fear something has happened to Ravi."

Bhaana Ram said, "The agent is blackmailing us for Rs 1.5 lakh. I am unable to contact my son, and we are afraid he may have been kidnapped. I fear the worst, and we are terrified of what might have happened to him."

The family has lodged a complaint with the Pehowa Sadar police station. Police in-charge of Pehowa Sadar police station Vikrant said, "We have received a complaint from Ravi's family, and a case will be registered against the agent. Investigations are ongoing, and appropriate action will be taken. As of now, Ravi's whereabouts remain unknown."