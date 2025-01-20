Kurta Pyjamas For Men, Sarees For Women: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Announces New Dress Code For Job Exams

Jaipur: Candidates appearing for competitive exams conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) must wear kurta-pyjamas, as the RSSB has revised the dress code for competitive exams. The revised dress code prohibits clothing with metal chains, zips, or buttons, such as jeans, trousers, and jackets.
“Candidates wearing banned attire will not be allowed to enter the examination halls,” said RSSB Chairman Major General Alok Raj. He urged candidates to adhere to the guidelines and share the message widely.
The decision comes after a recent Junior Instructor recruiting exam, in which rigorous frisking, biometric verification, and live CCTV monitoring were implemented to curb cheating. According to the officials, during details frisking metal detectors often beeped due to metal zips and chains on clothing, prompting deeper scrutiny to prevent potential misuse of hidden devices.
After internal reviews, the board noted that most male candidates wore jeans or trousers, while some female candidates also wore jeans. The use of jackets during the winter further complicated frisking procedures, as metal detectors usually beep often.
To avoid such issues, the new dress code implemented by the officials mandates:
- Male candidates must wear kurta-pyjamas.
- Female candidates may wear salwar suits, sarees, or kurtas with simple rubber bands for hair.
- Prohibited items include jewellery, metal buttons, brooches, watches, handbags, scarves, and metal-toed footwear.
- Candidates wearing sleeved kurtas, shirts, or blouses may do so without large buttons or brooches. Additionally, lightweight glass or lac bangles are permitted for women.
- The board reiterated that any disputes regarding dress code compliance will be resolved by on-site exam officials.
