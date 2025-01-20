ETV Bharat / state

Kurta Pyjamas For Men, Sarees For Women: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Announces New Dress Code For Job Exams

Jaipur: Candidates appearing for competitive exams conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) must wear kurta-pyjamas, as the RSSB has revised the dress code for competitive exams. The revised dress code prohibits clothing with metal chains, zips, or buttons, such as jeans, trousers, and jackets.

“Candidates wearing banned attire will not be allowed to enter the examination halls,” said RSSB Chairman Major General Alok Raj. He urged candidates to adhere to the guidelines and share the message widely.

The decision comes after a recent Junior Instructor recruiting exam, in which rigorous frisking, biometric verification, and live CCTV monitoring were implemented to curb cheating. According to the officials, during details frisking metal detectors often beeped due to metal zips and chains on clothing, prompting deeper scrutiny to prevent potential misuse of hidden devices.