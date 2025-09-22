Kurnool’s ‘Sona’: India's Largest Private Gold Mine Set to Start Production In Andhra Pradesh
The project, aimed to boost local economy and India's mineral output, will create direct and indirect employment for 350 and 500 people respectively.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 3:10 PM IST
Kurnool: The stage is all set for the inauguration of the country’s first largest private gold mine in Jonnagiri of Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district. The project is developed by Geomysore Services India Limited, in which Deccan Gold Mines Ltd (DGML) holds a stake.
With active support from the government, the project, which had been delayed for several years, is now moving forward at a rapid pace. A public consultation was completed in February, and subsequently all requisite permissions were granted, enabling the company to commence production shortly.
The company secured mining rights over 1477.24 acres, spanning across Jonnagiri, Pagidiraai, and Erragudi villages in Tuggali mandal. Geomysore has previously mined minerals across 35,000 square kilometres in multiple states, bringing substantial expertise to this project. The company invested Rs 320 crore in building the necessary infrastructure to process the gold extracted from this region.
Although mining permits were originally obtained in 2006, it took the company 19 years to assess the quality of gold in the area and determine the commercial viability of the project. During this period, a mini plant was built to refine ore and ensure quality, after which a full-scale production facility was constructed.
Production Capacity and Reserves
According to Geomysore Services officials, the Jonnagiri area contains around one crore tons of gold mineral reserves. The eastern block alone has 6.8 million tons of gold ore at a depth of 180 metres. The company has permission to mine until 2043, with prior approval to extend mining for another 50 years thereafter, they said.
The state-of-the-art factory can process 4 lakh tons of ore annually and refine 3 lakh tons, with an initial capacity to refine 1,000 tons of ore per day. Based on estimates, 1,000 tons of ore will yield approximately 700 grams of gold. Production is expected to scale up, with plans to achieve 1,000 kg of gold annually within two to three years.
Employment and Infrastructure
The factory will create direct employment for 350 people and indirect employment for 500 more. To meet its water requirements, an 18-km pipeline has been constructed from the Handri-Neeva canal to the factory premises.
With its advanced technology, massive ore reserves and government support, the Jonnagiri gold mine is poised to become a significant hub for private gold production in India, boosting both local economy and the country’s mineral output.
