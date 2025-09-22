ETV Bharat / state

Kurnool’s ‘Sona’: India's Largest Private Gold Mine Set to Start Production In Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool: The stage is all set for the inauguration of the country’s first largest private gold mine in Jonnagiri of Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district. The project is developed by Geomysore Services India Limited, in which Deccan Gold Mines Ltd (DGML) holds a stake.

With active support from the government, the project, which had been delayed for several years, is now moving forward at a rapid pace. A public consultation was completed in February, and subsequently all requisite permissions were granted, enabling the company to commence production shortly.

The company secured mining rights over 1477.24 acres, spanning across Jonnagiri, Pagidiraai, and Erragudi villages in Tuggali mandal. Geomysore has previously mined minerals across 35,000 square kilometres in multiple states, bringing substantial expertise to this project. The company invested Rs 320 crore in building the necessary infrastructure to process the gold extracted from this region.

Although mining permits were originally obtained in 2006, it took the company 19 years to assess the quality of gold in the area and determine the commercial viability of the project. During this period, a mini plant was built to refine ore and ensure quality, after which a full-scale production facility was constructed.

Production Capacity and Reserves