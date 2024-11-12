Kurnool Police Tightens Noose Around YSRCP For Obscene Social Media Posts

Amaravati: The Kurnool Police concluded that the social media team of YSRCP is involved in several mischievous activities across that state as the source of all inappropriate posts on the virtual platforms leads to Kadapa.

DIG, Kurnool Range, Koya Praveen said in the five-year YSRCP rule, the leaders and the female members of their families derived satanic pleasure by posting obscene pictures on social media. As the police close in on the trail, the Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy emerges as the root cause of all.

Based on a complaint by one Hari, a Dalit, from Simhadripuram Mandal at the Pulivendula Police Station, a case was filed on November 8 under various sections of the SC&ST Act, IT Act, and BNS. In the complaint, the names of Varra Ravinder Reddy, Sajjala Bhargava Reddy, and Arjun Reddy, a close relative of YSRCP chief Jagan, have been included.

Ravinder Reddy has been arrested. Uday Reddy and Subbar Reddy, employees of Bharti Cement Company who helped Ravinder escape, have also been detained. The police found that YSRCP was working as an employee of Digital Media Corporation, a public sector organisation.

The leaders of Rajamahendravaram Janasena filed a complaint with the police seeking action against actor Posani who made inappropriate comments against deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan and his family. A petition was submitted along with SP Narasimha Kishore on the matter.

Meanwhile, TDP leader Chinnababu filed a complaint with the Rajamahendravaram Prakashnagar police on November 7 demanding action against a person named Ravi Kiran from Visakhapatnam for spreading falsehood on social media against chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, his deputy Pawan Kalyan and MLA Adireddy. Prakashnagar police said the accused was arrested on Monday and produced before the judge.