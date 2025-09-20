ETV Bharat / state

Kurmis Begin Rail Blockade In Jharkhand, Defying Prohibitory Orders

The Ranchi administration imposed prohibitory orders effective at Muri, Silli, Khalari and Tatisilwai from 8 pm on Friday to 8 am on September 21

Members of 'Kudmi Samaj' stage a 'rail roko' agitation demanding Scheduled Tribe status, at Jogeshwar Bihar railway station, in Bokaro district of Jharkhand, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.
Members of 'Kudmi Samaj' stage a 'rail roko' agitation demanding Scheduled Tribe status, at Jogeshwar Bihar railway station, in Bokaro district of Jharkhand, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 20, 2025 at 9:28 AM IST

2 Min Read
Ranchi: Defying prohibitory orders, Kurmis began their rail blockade at various stations in Jharkhand on Saturday morning to press demand for a Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community and inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, officials said.

The protestors were seen sitting on tracks at Rai station in Ranchi, Parasnath in Giridih and Chandrpura in Bokaro district under the banner of Adivasi Kurmi Samaj (AKS), causing disruption in train services in various divisions of the South Eastern and East Central railways. Security personnel were trying to pacify the protestors and making efforts to clear the railway tracks, the officials said.

Several political parties, including AJSU, extended their support to the demonstrations by the Kurmis. In view of the stir, the Ranchi administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS in a 300-metre radius of various stations falling in the district. The order is effective at Muri, Silli, Khalari and Tatisilwai from 8 pm on Friday to 8 am on September 21, according to an official statement.

A similar order within a radius of 100 metres has been imposed at Tatanagar, Govindpur, Rakha Mines and Haldipokhar stations under Dhalbhum subdivision of East Singhbhum district. As per the orders, demonstrations, dharnas, effigy burning or gherao, carrying any sort of weapons, including sticks and bows and arrows, assembly of five or more persons with the intention to disturb peace and public address are prohibited.

Adivasi Kurmi Samaj member and Kurmi Vikas Morcha central president Sheetal Ohdar said they were staging protests on railway tracks in a peaceful manner. DGP Anurag Gupta had instructed the police on Friday to increase vigilance, deploy additional forces with protective gear, install CCTVs and drones at sensitive stations, and coordinate with railway police to prevent stone-pelting and ensure passenger safety during the agitation.

