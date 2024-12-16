ETV Bharat / state

Kurla BEST Bus Accident: Man Succumbs To Injuries, Toll Rises To 8

The BEST bus ploughed into crowd and fatally knocked down seven persons and injured 42 others on crowded road in Kurla area on December 9.

Wreckage of a car after a speeding BEST bus collided with several vehicles on a road at Kurla, in Mumbai.
Wreckage of a car after a speeding BEST bus collided with several vehicles on a road at Kurla, in Mumbai. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Mumbai: A 55-year-old man, who was among the several persons injured in the BEST bus accident in Kurla area here, died on Monday morning, taking the death toll to eight, a civic official said.

The electric bus, hired by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on a wet-lease basis, ploughed into a crowd and fatally knocked down seven persons and injured 42 others on a crowded road in the Kurla area on December 9. Several vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

One of the injured persons, identified as Fazlu Rehman, died during treatment at the Sion Hospital on Monday morning, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. BEST has set up a five-member committee to investigate the Kurla accident. Driver Sanjay More (54) is in police custody for alleged reckless driving.

In a statement issued last week, BEST said a committee, headed by Chief Manager (Transport) Ramesh Madavi, will investigate the accident. It also said that BEST would provide Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives and bear the treatment expenses of the injured.

BEST administration has claimed that More received three days' training before he was allowed to drive the electric bus. RTO officials suspect human error and lack of proper training for driving automatic transmission buses could be the reason behind the accident, among the most horrific involving BEST buses in recent history.

Mumbai: A 55-year-old man, who was among the several persons injured in the BEST bus accident in Kurla area here, died on Monday morning, taking the death toll to eight, a civic official said.

The electric bus, hired by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on a wet-lease basis, ploughed into a crowd and fatally knocked down seven persons and injured 42 others on a crowded road in the Kurla area on December 9. Several vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

One of the injured persons, identified as Fazlu Rehman, died during treatment at the Sion Hospital on Monday morning, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. BEST has set up a five-member committee to investigate the Kurla accident. Driver Sanjay More (54) is in police custody for alleged reckless driving.

In a statement issued last week, BEST said a committee, headed by Chief Manager (Transport) Ramesh Madavi, will investigate the accident. It also said that BEST would provide Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives and bear the treatment expenses of the injured.

BEST administration has claimed that More received three days' training before he was allowed to drive the electric bus. RTO officials suspect human error and lack of proper training for driving automatic transmission buses could be the reason behind the accident, among the most horrific involving BEST buses in recent history.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUMBAI BUS CRASH ACCIDENTBEST BUSKURLA BEST BUS ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.