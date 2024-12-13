Safety Of Cheetahs A Big Question After Poaching Attempt At Kuno National Park Causes Stir

Gwalior: An alleged poaching attempt by unidentified men on Wednesday, December 11, was foiled by forest staff at Kuno National Park (KNP), officials said. The poachers fled the area after noticing the patrolling party in the forest, park officials said.

Sheopur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Thirukkural, speaking to ETV Bharat said that some hunters were spotted in the periphery of the NP by the local villagers. "The gunmen tried to infiltrate Moravan West Range but had to run away after they were alerted about a jungle patrol. The heightened surveillance helped intercept the poachers quickly," he said, adding that the cheetahs are safe.

Heightened Precautionary Measures

KNO officials said that its management has increased patrolling inside the park with sensitive areas being continuously monitored. "We are tracking poachers with the help of cameras installed inside the park," the DFO added.

Not A Maiden Attack

For the unversed, this is not the first incident of a poaching attempt at the KNP. On June 12, 2023, three poachers were caught by the patrol team, raising questions about the safety of the wild animals inside the park.

Release Of Agni and Vayu

On International Cheetah Day, December 4, two male cheetahs Agni and Vayu were released in the Palpur forest in KNP in the presence of Kuno senior wildlife officials. The preparation for releasing these two cheetahs began a few days ago, officials said.

The male cheetahs were translocated from South Africa in February 2023. Two years after the translocation, tourists will finally be able to see the free-ranging cheetahs in MP, park officials said. With the latest case of the poaching attack, the park management has heightened patrolling keeping in mind, especially the safety of Agni and Vayu.

Pawan's Death

The carcass of cheetah Pawan which was found on the morning of August 27, half-submerged in a drain created a huge stir demanding a thorough investigation into the management of Project Cheetah. Officials had said that the preliminary cause of death appeared to be drowning.

About KNP

KNP which is mainly dominated by Kardhai, Salai, and Khair trees among the mixed forests, supports a wide variety of both floral and faunal species. It has a rich biodiversity having a total of 123 species of trees, 71 species of shrubs, 32 species of climbers & exotic species, 34 species of bamboo and grasses, 33 species of mammals, 206 species of birds, 14 species of fishes, 33 species of reptiles and 10 species of amphibians. Such a high number of both floral and faunal species makes it one of the most biodiverse areas of the Central Indian Landscape.