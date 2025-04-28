ETV Bharat / state

MP's Kuno National Park Welcomes Five More Cheetah Cubs, 'Nirva' Gives Birth To Pups

One of the cubs at the Kuno National Park. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh’s (MP) Kuno National Park (KNP) has scored a point in a remarkable conservation feat towards the preservation of endangered cheetahs.

Nirva, a five-year-old female cheetah, has given birth to five cubs, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing translocation project. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared this news on his X platform.

"Once again, Kuno National Park has brought us great news. Nirva, a five-year-old female cheetah, has delivered five healthy cubs," he wrote.

He attributed the conservation success to the Kuno National Park team and credited the achievement to India’s biodiversity conservation efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav also joined in celebrating the event, sharing the update on X as well.