Kunal Kamra Vs Eknath Shinde Triggers Wave Of Reactions; FIR Against Comedian, Shiv Sainiks Also Booked For Vandalism

Mumbai: Standup comedian Kunal Kamra has once again managed to create headlines as his comments against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a stand-up show in Mumbai have not gone down well with Shiv Sena.

While police have registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde, they have also booked nearly 40 Shiv Sena workers for vandalising the Habitat Studio in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra’s show was filmed.

A group of Shiv Sena workers on Sunday night gathered outside Hotel Unicontinental, where the studio is located, and allegedly ransacked it and the hotel premises, the police said. The Habitat Studio is the same venue where the controversial 'India's Got Latent' show was filmed.

In his show, Kamra taunted Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from the film “Dil To Pagal Hai”, eliciting laughter from the audience.

"Kunal Ka Kamaal! Jai Maharashtra!," wrote Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on X retweeting Kamra's video post in which he is seen making comments against Shinde.

Sena MP Naresh Mhaske warned Kamra that he would be chased by Sena workers throughout the country. “You will be forced to flee India,” he said in a video message.

Reacting to Kamra's remarks on Shinde, Congress leader Atul Londhe Monday said that his comments are made on what happens in society and asked why they (Shiv Sena) are scared of his remarks.

"What Kunal Kamra said, he is a comedian and writer - he comments on what happens in society. If you are so bothered by stand-up comedy, by the language used there, then shut it down completely...Why are you so scared of remarks? This is against freedom of speech, against the Constitution," Londhe told ANI.

He further said that he does not support vandalism by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) workers. "I do not support the vandalism. You are holding a Constitutional post...Your sentiments get easily hurt, you should have approached the Police and got a complaint registered. Nobody can be given the right to vandalise in a legal system. There is a rule of law," he added.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora attacked Kamra for his comments and called Shinde a "self-made leader." "Mocking Eknath Shinde ji--a self-made leader who rose from driving an auto to leading India's 2nd largest state--reeks of classist arrogance," Deora posted on X.

"India is rejecting entitled monarchs and their bootlicking ecosystem that pretends to champion meritocracy and democracy," he added.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel also filed an FIR against Kamra for his comments. Patel filed the FIR in the MIDC police station and demanded strict actions against the comedian. He also demanded an apology from Kamra within two days. Patel added that he would raise the issue in the assembly and requested the state home minister to take strict actions against him.

"We have filed an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his comments against our leader and Maharashtra's DCM Eknath Shinde. We have demanded quick action against him. I want to tell him to apologise to Eknath Shinde within two days otherwise Shiv Sainiks will not let him move about freely in Mumbai. If he is seen anywhere in public, we will paint his face black... We will take up this issue in the assembly and request our state's home minister to order action against him as soon as possible...", Patel told ANI on Sunday.

Based on his complaint, the MIDC police registered an FIR in the early hours of Monday against Kamra under various BNS actions, including 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation), an official said.

Late Sunday, Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray slammed the vandalism at the hotel, calling it a "cowardly" act.