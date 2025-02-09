ETV Bharat / state

Kumar Vishwas Prays At Jharkhand's Baidyanath Dham, Refrains From Comment on Delhi Polls

Vishwas said the shrine was not an appropriate place to comment on politics.

Poet and former politician Kumar Vishwas refrained from commenting on the results of the Delhi Assembly elections on his visit to Deoghar
Deoghar: Poet and former politician Kumar Vishwas refrained from commenting on the results of the Delhi Assembly elections on his visit to Deoghar.

Vishwas prayed at the Baidyanath Temple. After performing 'Jalabhishek' at the temple, Vishwas said whenever he visits Jharkhand, he never misses a visit to the Baidynath Temple. "People praying at the temple have done exceedingly well in their lives," he said. The chief manager of the temple, Ramesh Parihast accompanied Vishwas to the shrine where the rituals were conducted by the priests. During his visit to the shrine, Vishwas was asked to comment on the Delhi Assembly election results. But he said it was not an appropriate place to comment on politics.

Vishwas was in Dhanbad on Saturday to attend a Kavi Sammelan. He then arrived at Deogarh where a huge crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of him. A grand kavi sammelan was organized on Saturday night during the nine-day mahayagna being held during the annual festival of Chitahi Dham Ramraj Mandir of the district. Vishwas along with other poets like Anand Mahendra, Sudeep Bhola, Kushal Kaushalendra and Preeti Pandey entertained the people with their poems at the event. Vishwas took a dig at the defeat of Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Assembly elections through his poems.

Without naming AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said that today the whole country is witnessing the destruction of Duryodhan. "The downfall of arrogant Duryodhan has happened in every era, it happened in this era too," he said in one his poems.

