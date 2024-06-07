'Stand by Kulwinder, Ready to Face Consequences': Punjab CISF Constable's Family After Kangana Ranaut Slapping Row

Ludhiana/Kapurthala: Amid the ongoing row over the suspension of the woman CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur who allegedly slapping Bollywood actor and newly elected MP from Himachal Pradesh Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday, Kaur's family said it stands by her in the tough times while condemning Ranaut for her anti-farmer tirade.

An uproar broke out at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday after Kaur, posted with the CISF at the airport, allegedly slapped Ranaut.

The CISF personnel, Kulwinder Kaur, who has been suspended after the incident, hails from Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab. Kulwinder Kaur's husband is also posted in the Central Security Forces. The couple, who got married 10 years ago, has two children.

Kulwinder Kaur has been posted at Chandigarh Airport for the last two years.

Kulwinder Kaur's brother Sher Singh is associated with farmers' organizations. He is a member of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee of Sarwan Singh Pandher and Satnam Pannu. Reacting on the controversy around Thursday's incident, Mahiwal said, "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, these two are making the country successful and the farmer is nurturing his children by toiling in the fields and also feeding the entire country. Likewise soldiers of our country are doing their duty on the borders and also providing security, so long live the soldiers and farmers of the country”.

Mahiwal said that Kangana Ranaut has “always made the opposite statement, be it for farmers or our mothers and sisters”. “That's why there is anger. When these feelings flared up, Kulwinder slapped her. We stand with Kulwinder and so does the whole of Punjab. Whatever happens we are ready to face,” Mahiwal said.

After the slap incident (Kangana Ranaut slapped) has been suspended while CISF DG Neena Singh has issued directions for investigation against the female jawan.

After the incident, Kangana Ranaut posted a video statement on social media and addressed the concerns about her well-being. Kangana however, courted another controversy with her “concern about how do we deal with the increasing separatist and terrorist activities in Punjab”.