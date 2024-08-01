ETV Bharat / state

Video: Building Collapses In Kullu As Cloudbursts Wreak Havoc In Himachal Pradesh

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 1, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

A 3-storey building came crashing down and was washed away in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday as the state grappled with cloudbursts, leaving at least four dead and over 40 others missing.

Building Collapses In Kullu As Cloudbursts Wreak Havoc In Himachal Pradesh (Screengrab from video shared on social media)

Kullu (Himachal): As Himachal Pradesh grapples with cloudbursts and weather fury, a horrific video has come to the fore from Kullu where a multi-storey building built on the banks of a river collapsed and was washed away on Thursday.

The video shows the building coming crashing down as people shout in horror in the background. "Khatam Sabzi mandi khatam (Vegetable mandi is gone)," shouts someone in the background. The 3-storey building housed several shops and was constructed right on the banks of Parvati river.

The situation continues to be grim in the state as three people have been killed and at least 40 others are missing after two separate incidents of cloudburst in Rampur sub-division in Shimla and Padhar in Mandi district where rains washed away many houses and roads and left two hydropower projects damaged.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police, police and home guards have started rescue operations. Drones are also being used to locate the missing people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and took stock of the situation arising due to the cloudburst in the state, and assured him of all help from the Centre. A home ministry official said Shah assured Sukhu that the central government will extend all help, including deployment of teams of the National Disaster Response Force, for rescue and relief operations.

