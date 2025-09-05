Three Bodies Retrieved From Debris After Landslide In Kullu, Two Still Buried

ETV Bharat / state

Earlier, the Chief Minister wrote on social media platform X, "Before reaching Kullu-Manali, I did an aerial survey of Mandi, Bhuntar and surrounding areas and got information about the damage. The scenes I saw here are very painful. Years of hard work has been completely washed away. The disaster has caused massive destruction all around."

A person from Jammu and Kashmir died during treatment in the hospital, while the remains of a woman were recovered on Thursday evening. The bodies were sent to Dhalpur Hospital for postmortem. So far five casualties have been reported in the incident.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will soon visit Kullu to take stock of the situation. At least 10 people were buried after a landslide at Akhara Bazar of which four were rescued in the morning.

The body of a man and the remains of a woman were recovered on Thursday evening. While two persons are still buried in the debris, efforts are on to recover them.

Kullu: At least three bodies were retrieved from debris in Akhara Bazaar in Kullu, which was hit by a landslide on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir escaped the the landslide in the morning. Farid Sheikh, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, returned to his room after performing namaz when he suddenly heard a loud noise.

He shouted and asked everyone to leave the room. In no time, debris fell from the hill and the entire house was damaged. Farid was injured, but somehow managed to get out.

However, some were not as fortunate as Farid. Jafar Wani, the brother of Sajjad Ahmed Wani, who was buried in the debris, reached Kullu on foot from Lahaul. With tears in his eyes, Jafar said that he had spoken to his brother on Wednesday evening. In the morning, he received a call from his family from Jammu and Kashmir and was informed that his younger brother was buried in rubble in Kullu after a landslide. As soon as he got the information, he walked to Kullu from Lahaul.

"My younger brother Sajjad Ahmed Wani is married and has a three-year-old daughter. Rescue work is being carried out by the administration, but bad weather is hindering it". He said his brother worked as a labourer and was known among locals as 'Lambu'.

Abdullah, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, who works as a labourer in Kullu, said, "When we came to know about the incident, we immediately reached the spot. All the people buried here are our close relatives".

Bashir Ahmad, also from Jammu and Kashmir, said, "We have been stuck here since Thursday morning and are waiting for our loved ones to get us out of the rubble. Everyone was cooking here after offering prayers and then preparing to go to work. The debris that fell from the mountain changed everything in a moment. Those who were buried in the debris were or relatives and had been working here for a long time".

