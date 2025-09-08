ETV Bharat / state

Terrorist Killed, Army JCO Injured As Encounter Rages In South Kashmir's Kulgam

Security personnel at the site after an encounter broke out during a joint operation by Army, J-K police and CRPF Srinagar in the Guddar forest of Kulgam district, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. ( PTI )

"Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist has been eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries. Operation is in progress," the Army said.

The army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, responsible for military operations in Kashmir, in a post on X, said that based on specific intelligence inputs by Jammu and Kashmir Police, a joint search operation was launched in the Guddar forest of Kulgam.

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed and a junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army was injured in a fierce and ongoing encounter that broke out in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

Last month, Kulgam witnessed one of the longest gunfights between security forces and terrorists in the Valley. Operation Akhal went on for at least 10 days in the forested area of the district. At least two terrorists and as many security forces were killed in the gunfight.

Amid the encounter, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out searches at several locations in Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama districts of J&K as part of its probe into a terror conspiracy case. As per officials, nine locations in J&K, eight in Bihar, two in Uttar Pradesh, one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu were searched.

In another development in the Union Territory, officials on Monday said a Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border (IB) in R S Pura sector in Jammu. The intruder, Siraj Khan from Sargodha in Punjab province of Pakistan, was noticed by Border Security Force (BSF) troops manning the Octroi outpost at 9.20 pm on Sunday, they said.

The troops fired a few rounds after challenging the intruder, who was subsequently arrested near the border fence. Some Pakistani currency notes were recovered from him, they said. He is being questioned to ascertain his motive behind trying to sneak into Indian territory, the officials said.