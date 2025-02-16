ETV Bharat / state

Kuki-Zo MLAs Express Hope For Peace In Manipur After Prez Rule

Security personnel outside the residence of former Manipur CM N Biren Singh after the President's Rule imposed in Manipur, on Thursday ( ANI )

Imphal: Kuki-Zo MLAs of Manipur have expressed hope that the central government would lay out a “comprehensive political roadmap” for peace and justice, following the imposition of the President's rule in the strife-torn state.

In a joint statement, 10 MLAs – seven BJP legislators, two Kuki Peoples’ Alliance MLAs and one independent – stated that they also look forward to measures to end the sufferings of those affected by the ethnic conflict and internally displaced.

“We... while acknowledging the Centre’s decision to place the Assembly under Suspended Animation express hope that the Government of India would lay out a comprehensive political roadmap for peace and justice under a negotiated settlement,” the statement said.