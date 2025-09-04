ETV Bharat / state

Kuki-Zo Council Vouch To Ensure Peaceful Movement On National Highway-02

The government extended the Suspension of Operations agreement with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF) for one year.

NH 02
A file photo of a section of NH 02 in Imphal. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 4, 2025 at 3:45 PM IST

2 Min Read

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: In a major development, the Kuki-Zo Council on Thursday decided to open the National Highway-02 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods.

Meanwhile, the much-hyped Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement has been signed between the Government of India, the Government of Manipur and the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF) leaders in New Delhi.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement on re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules) to be effective from the day of signing of the agreement for a period of one year

The tripartite meeting concluded with the signing of a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement on re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules) to be effective from the day of signing of the agreement for a period of one year.

The revised ground rules reiterated the territorial integrity of Manipur.

It also vouched for a negotiated solution to bring lasting peace and stability to the State of Manipur.

The KNO and UPF have also agreed to relocate seven designated camps away from areas vulnerable to conflict. According to the agreement, the rebel groups will also reduce the number of designated camps besides relocating the weapons to the nearest CRPF/BSF camps.

The agreement also provided for stringent physical verification of cadres by security forces to de-list foreign nationals, if any.

“The Joint Monitoring Group will henceforth closely monitor enforcement of ground rules, and violations will be dealt with firmly in future, including review of the SoO Agreement,” the agreement said.

The extension of the Suspension of Operations was pending for more than a year, with several Meetei organisations vehemently opposing the extension.

However, following a meeting between Government representatives and Kuki-Zo Council leaders, it was decided to open the National Highway-02 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods

“The decision came after a series of meetings between officials of MHA and a delegation of KZC in the last few days at New Delhi,” an official said.

“The Kuki-Zo Council has decided today to open the National Highway-02 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods. The decision came after a series of meetings between officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and a delegation of KZC in the last few days in New Delhi. KZC has given commitment to cooperate with the Security Forces deployed by the GoI to maintain peace along NH-02,” the official said.

Also Read

Centre Assures Kuki-Zo Council Of Greater Public Consultation On Manipur

Centre, Manipur Sign Pact With Kukis; Territorial Integrity Of Manipur To Be Maintained

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: In a major development, the Kuki-Zo Council on Thursday decided to open the National Highway-02 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods.

Meanwhile, the much-hyped Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement has been signed between the Government of India, the Government of Manipur and the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF) leaders in New Delhi.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement on re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules) to be effective from the day of signing of the agreement for a period of one year

The tripartite meeting concluded with the signing of a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement on re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules) to be effective from the day of signing of the agreement for a period of one year.

The revised ground rules reiterated the territorial integrity of Manipur.

It also vouched for a negotiated solution to bring lasting peace and stability to the State of Manipur.

The KNO and UPF have also agreed to relocate seven designated camps away from areas vulnerable to conflict. According to the agreement, the rebel groups will also reduce the number of designated camps besides relocating the weapons to the nearest CRPF/BSF camps.

The agreement also provided for stringent physical verification of cadres by security forces to de-list foreign nationals, if any.

“The Joint Monitoring Group will henceforth closely monitor enforcement of ground rules, and violations will be dealt with firmly in future, including review of the SoO Agreement,” the agreement said.

The extension of the Suspension of Operations was pending for more than a year, with several Meetei organisations vehemently opposing the extension.

However, following a meeting between Government representatives and Kuki-Zo Council leaders, it was decided to open the National Highway-02 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods

“The decision came after a series of meetings between officials of MHA and a delegation of KZC in the last few days at New Delhi,” an official said.

“The Kuki-Zo Council has decided today to open the National Highway-02 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods. The decision came after a series of meetings between officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and a delegation of KZC in the last few days in New Delhi. KZC has given commitment to cooperate with the Security Forces deployed by the GoI to maintain peace along NH-02,” the official said.

Also Read

Centre Assures Kuki-Zo Council Of Greater Public Consultation On Manipur

Centre, Manipur Sign Pact With Kukis; Territorial Integrity Of Manipur To Be Maintained

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KNOMANIPURUPFKUKI COUNCILNATIONAL HIGHWAY 2

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.