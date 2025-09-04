Kuki-Zo Council Vouch To Ensure Peaceful Movement On National Highway-02

ETV Bharat / state

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: In a major development, the Kuki-Zo Council on Thursday decided to open the National Highway-02 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods.

Meanwhile, the much-hyped Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement has been signed between the Government of India, the Government of Manipur and the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF) leaders in New Delhi.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement on re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules) to be effective from the day of signing of the agreement for a period of one year

The tripartite meeting concluded with the signing of a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement on re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules) to be effective from the day of signing of the agreement for a period of one year.

The revised ground rules reiterated the territorial integrity of Manipur.

It also vouched for a negotiated solution to bring lasting peace and stability to the State of Manipur.

The KNO and UPF have also agreed to relocate seven designated camps away from areas vulnerable to conflict. According to the agreement, the rebel groups will also reduce the number of designated camps besides relocating the weapons to the nearest CRPF/BSF camps.