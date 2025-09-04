Kuki-Zo Council Vouch To Ensure Peaceful Movement On National Highway-02

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: In a major development, the Kuki-Zo Council on Thursday decided to open the National Highway-02 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods.
Meanwhile, the much-hyped Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement has been signed between the Government of India, the Government of Manipur and the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF) leaders in New Delhi.
The meeting concluded with the signing of a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement on re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules) to be effective from the day of signing of the agreement for a period of one year
The revised ground rules reiterated the territorial integrity of Manipur.
It also vouched for a negotiated solution to bring lasting peace and stability to the State of Manipur.
The KNO and UPF have also agreed to relocate seven designated camps away from areas vulnerable to conflict. According to the agreement, the rebel groups will also reduce the number of designated camps besides relocating the weapons to the nearest CRPF/BSF camps.
The agreement also provided for stringent physical verification of cadres by security forces to de-list foreign nationals, if any.
“The Joint Monitoring Group will henceforth closely monitor enforcement of ground rules, and violations will be dealt with firmly in future, including review of the SoO Agreement,” the agreement said.
The extension of the Suspension of Operations was pending for more than a year, with several Meetei organisations vehemently opposing the extension.
However, following a meeting between Government representatives and Kuki-Zo Council leaders, it was decided to open the National Highway-02 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods
"The Kuki-Zo Council has decided today to open the National Highway-02 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods. The decision came after a series of meetings between officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and a delegation of KZC in the last few days in New Delhi. KZC has given commitment to cooperate with the Security Forces deployed by the GoI to maintain peace along NH-02," the official said.
