Kuki-Zo Council Meets Manipur Governor, Reiterates Demand For Separate Administration

Guwahati: Kuki Zo Council, the highest body and political platform for the Kuki-Zo community, on Tuesday met the newly-appointed Manipur Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla and reiterated their demand to have a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with a legislature under Article 239(A) of the Indian Constitution to ensure lasting peace in the state.

The meeting which took place at the Deputy Commissioners' Office in Churachandpur also witnessed the Kuki Zo Council submitting a memorandum to the governor. The Governor, however, insisted that peace must come first and then solution.

"While the Governor promised that the Central government will maintain neutrality in maintaining law and order, the Council strongly asserted that political talks should be expedited with the groups under Suspension of Operation (SoO) and a separate administration," said Khaikhohuah Gangte, Secretary Information of the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC).

The KZC delegation highlighted that there has been no improvement in the security situation following over a year and a half of killings and displacements and that the citizens continue to face daily danger of death. They said that almost 7,000 homes have been demolished, over 220 Kuki-Zos have lost their lives, over 360 places of worship were destroyed, and about 40,000 have been made homeless.

"As a minority community with fewer numbers and even fewer resources to protect ourselves, we are under constant threat of being attacked by militant groups like Arambai Tenggol and the proscribed UNLF, who have access to a large arsenal of weapons bought from across the border or looted from state armouries. They have openly stated that their aim is to either kill all of us or drive us out of our lands," the delegation told the Governor.

The KZC also stressed the need for a neutral security force and said that as there is a conflict between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo, the security forces should not have personnel from both sides, especially in sensitive areas.