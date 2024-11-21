Manipur: Kuki Ministers, MLAs Ask Govt To Recover Illegal Arms From All Militia Groups

Guwahati: Days after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh held a meeting of the ruling NDA legislators and decided to launch mass operations against the Kuki militants, at least 10 legislators of the ruling BJP-led alliance, including ministers, demanded that these operations be conducted statewide to recover illegal arms from militia groups.

Accusing Chief Minister N Biren Singh of being biased against one community, the 10 Kuki MLAs and Ministers said, "To start mass operation against only one community is biased, mass operations must be conducted all over the state to recover illegal arms from all militia groups."

The 10 Kuki MLAs, out of which two belong to Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) while the rest belong to the BJP, who signed the statement included Haokholet Kipgen, Nemcha Kipgen, Paolienlal Haokip, LM Khaute, Letzamang Haokip, Chinlunthang, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing, Letpao Haokip, Ngursanglur Sanate and Vungzagin Valte.

"The resolution seeking the handing over of cases relating to the death of six civilians to NIA also smacks of a communalised state. We recommend that all civilian killings from May 3, 2023, both in the Valley and Hills be handed over to the NIA," the 10 ministers and MLAs demanded.

"The first resolution, which endorsed the views and decisions of the State Cabinet on November 16, reflects the divisive, one-sided and communal agenda, which is being bulldozed by the Chief Minister, buttressing the inevitability of separate political and administrative entity for our people. A State Cabinet taking cognizance of some fringe elements claiming to represent Thadou and Hmar tribes is pitiful at best," they said.

"The imposition of AFSPA as per orders dated 14 November 2024 indeed needs immediate review to extend the Act in the remaining 13 police jurisdictions within Manipur/Imphal Valley to facilitate the recovery of the more than 6,000 sophisticated weapons looted by Meitei militia since May 3, 2023. This is a long overdue action required to contain the violence," the 10 ministers and MLAs said in a statement to the media.

They said that the resolution for declaration by the GoI, of “Kuki Militants” responsible for the killing of six innocents, must be preceded by the declaration of the Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun as Unlawful Organisations under relevant laws.

"Time and again, the one-sided State Government has taken undue advantage of the Jiribam incident in suppressing and curtailing the rights of the disadvantaged Tribal community and becomes emboldened even to the point of threatening the NDA Government. The Centre and State Governments must take necessary steps to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur by initiating political dialogue to bring lasting peace in the troubled region," they said.

The ministers condemned the attack, burning and looting of the houses and properties of our Meitei MLAs and Ministers by the frenzied Meitei mobs and suggested that the High-powered Committee should investigate the role/involvement of vested interest political parties and individuals/Meitei CSO leaders with secessionist mindset taking undue advantage of the situation.

"The entire episode appears to be a mere political vendetta with a sinister design for further escalation of the heightening violence and tensions in the troubled torn State. The misdemeanour also seems to emanate from certain quarters to save the shaky Chair of the Chief Minister," they added.