Kukatpally Woman Murder Case: Alert Driver Gets Three Accused Arrested In Ranchi

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police arrested two domestic helpers and an accomplice in connection with the murder of a woman at Swan Lake Apartments in Kukatpally in Telangana earlier this week.

The accused, identified as Roshan Singh (22), Harsh Kumar (20) and accomplice Raju Varma (19), were all residents of Jharkhand's Ranchi district. They had fled to Ranchi after the murder on September 11 and were apprehended from their hometown.

Revealing the case details on Saturday, CP Avinash Mahanti said Roshan was employed as a domestic helper in a flat on the 14th floor in Swan Lake Apartments. Rakesh and Renu Agarwal had a flat on the 13th floor. The Agarwal couple approached Roshan to find them a domestic worker. On August 30, Roshan engaged his friend, Harsh in Agarwal's house.

Harsh, who worked in the Agarwal household, noticed that the couple used to put their gold ornaments in a locker at home. Harsh and Roshan conspired to rob Renu when she was alone at home. On the afternoon of September 10, while Renu's husband and son had gone to a shop, the duo entered the flat, tied Renu's hands and legs and tried to open the locker. When they failed, they hit her head with a pressure cooker and assaulted her further before slitting her throat. They then stuffed the gold ornaments, cash, expensive watches and other valuables into their bags and fled on a bike to Ranchi, where they were given shelter by Raju, Roshan's brother.