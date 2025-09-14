Kukatpally Woman Murder Case: Alert Driver Gets Three Accused Arrested In Ranchi
Accused Roshan Singh and Harsh Kumar worked as domestic helpers in the same apartment and Raju Varma gave them shelter in Ranchi.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police arrested two domestic helpers and an accomplice in connection with the murder of a woman at Swan Lake Apartments in Kukatpally in Telangana earlier this week.
The accused, identified as Roshan Singh (22), Harsh Kumar (20) and accomplice Raju Varma (19), were all residents of Jharkhand's Ranchi district. They had fled to Ranchi after the murder on September 11 and were apprehended from their hometown.
Revealing the case details on Saturday, CP Avinash Mahanti said Roshan was employed as a domestic helper in a flat on the 14th floor in Swan Lake Apartments. Rakesh and Renu Agarwal had a flat on the 13th floor. The Agarwal couple approached Roshan to find them a domestic worker. On August 30, Roshan engaged his friend, Harsh in Agarwal's house.
Harsh, who worked in the Agarwal household, noticed that the couple used to put their gold ornaments in a locker at home. Harsh and Roshan conspired to rob Renu when she was alone at home. On the afternoon of September 10, while Renu's husband and son had gone to a shop, the duo entered the flat, tied Renu's hands and legs and tried to open the locker. When they failed, they hit her head with a pressure cooker and assaulted her further before slitting her throat. They then stuffed the gold ornaments, cash, expensive watches and other valuables into their bags and fled on a bike to Ranchi, where they were given shelter by Raju, Roshan's brother.
Investigations revealed that after fleeing, the accused left the bike somewhere in Madhapur and to mislead the police, they went to the railway station, where they rented a car. The driver demanded Rs 15,000 in advance. Roshan called a woman over phone and got the amount transferred through UPI, which was given to the driver.
After dropping the duo at Ranchi, the driver saw Renu Agarwal's murder case in news channels and suspicious over the two passengers he had dropped sometime ago, he informed his boss, who told Kukatpally Police.
A special police team flew to Ranchi immediately. Based on the driver's phone records, they identified the whereabouts of the accused and took them into custody. The trio was apprehended from Ranchi and cases registered against them. Police said the accused have previous cases of assault and theft against them.
