Haryana CM's Visit To Japan Yields MoU Worth Rs 3000 Crore

Osaka: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 3,000 crore has been signed between the Haryana government and two leading Japanese companies, Kubota and Daikin, to boost investment in the state. The agreement was formalised during Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s ongoing visit to Japan. Saini’s visit aimed at attracting global investors to Haryana.

As part of the visit, a high-level delegation led by Saini toured the Kubota Tractor Plant in Osaka on Wednesday. He met senior company officials and discussed potential investment and technical collaboration opportunities in Haryana’s agricultural equipment manufacturing sector. Kubota, in collaboration with Escorts, announced an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in Haryana. The initiative is expected to bring advanced agricultural technology to the state while generating significant employment opportunities for local youth.

Under the MoU, Daikin Industries Limited, in Osaka, will establish a new Research and Development (R&D) centre in Haryana with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, providing employment opportunities for the youth.

The MoU was signed by Dr Amit Agarwal, Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, on behalf of Haryana, and Shogo Endo, Deputy Managing Director, on behalf of Daikin Industries Limited. Senior Daikin officials stated that this R&D centre in Haryana will be a major research centre for the company. This will further strengthen bilateral relations and business activities between Haryana and Japan.