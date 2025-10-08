Haryana CM's Visit To Japan Yields MoU Worth Rs 3000 Crore
The two Japanese companies have announced to invest a total of Rs 3000 in Haryana.
Osaka: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 3,000 crore has been signed between the Haryana government and two leading Japanese companies, Kubota and Daikin, to boost investment in the state. The agreement was formalised during Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s ongoing visit to Japan. Saini’s visit aimed at attracting global investors to Haryana.
As part of the visit, a high-level delegation led by Saini toured the Kubota Tractor Plant in Osaka on Wednesday. He met senior company officials and discussed potential investment and technical collaboration opportunities in Haryana’s agricultural equipment manufacturing sector. Kubota, in collaboration with Escorts, announced an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in Haryana. The initiative is expected to bring advanced agricultural technology to the state while generating significant employment opportunities for local youth.
Under the MoU, Daikin Industries Limited, in Osaka, will establish a new Research and Development (R&D) centre in Haryana with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, providing employment opportunities for the youth.
The MoU was signed by Dr Amit Agarwal, Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, on behalf of Haryana, and Shogo Endo, Deputy Managing Director, on behalf of Daikin Industries Limited. Senior Daikin officials stated that this R&D centre in Haryana will be a major research centre for the company. This will further strengthen bilateral relations and business activities between Haryana and Japan.
The Chief Minister praised the Kubota company's cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, stating that Haryana is an agricultural state and can therefore become a major hub for agricultural equipment manufacturing. He invited the company to invest in Haryana and set up a manufacturing unit locally, following which Kubota officials expressed keen interest in investing in Haryana. The delegation briefed the Haryana government on its industry-friendly policies, stating that the state government is creating a strong industrial environment to attract investors. They stated that simple and transparent procedures have been adopted for setting up industries in Haryana, enabling investors to obtain necessary approvals expeditiously.
The delegation includes Haryana's Industries and Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Arun Kumar Gupta, Commissioner and Secretary of the Industries and Commerce Department, Dr. Amit Agarwal, Managing Director of HSIIDC, Dr. Yash Garg, and other senior officials.
