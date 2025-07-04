ETV Bharat / state

KTR Slams Revanth Reddy Over Transportation Of Human Remains In Cardboard Boxes

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday said that Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is viewing the deaths of nearly 50 workers in the Sigachi factory blast incident as just a photo-op.

The BRS leader slammed the Congress government over the transportation of the remains of victims of the explosion at Sigachi Industries in cardboard boxes.

The former minister took to 'X' to react to a video showing multiple cardboard boxes containing remains of the workers killed in the horrific fire and explosion at the manufacturing unit of Siganchi Industries at Pashamylaram in Sangareddy district.

The leader wrote, “When many states across the country discarded migrant workers during Covid, it was KCR garu’s lone voice that echoed through the hearts of many,” he said.