KTR Slams Revanth Reddy Over Transportation Of Human Remains In Cardboard Boxes

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday said that Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is viewing the deaths of nearly 50 workers in the Sigachi factory blast incident as just a photo-op.
The BRS leader slammed the Congress government over the transportation of the remains of victims of the explosion at Sigachi Industries in cardboard boxes.
The former minister took to 'X' to react to a video showing multiple cardboard boxes containing remains of the workers killed in the horrific fire and explosion at the manufacturing unit of Siganchi Industries at Pashamylaram in Sangareddy district.
The leader wrote, “When many states across the country discarded migrant workers during Covid, it was KCR garu’s lone voice that echoed through the hearts of many,” he said.
“He meant every word when he said they are partners of state development, equal stakeholders. He provided them with ration, free transportation to their home state, medical facilities & most importantly he provided them with respect & hope,” he added.
The BRS leader further stated, “Despite having a great example set by KCR garu to follow, today, Revanth decided to reduce the deaths of about 50 workers at the Pashamylaram Industrial blast into a mere photoshoot. An absolutely appalling charade.”
“Human remains are being transported in cardboard boxes, and families are falling at the feet of police for information. There is no exact data available about the number of people who were on-site when the accident happened,” KTR said.
KTR said that 8 victim families are still waiting for compensation in the SLBC tunnel collapse incident. “Even today, the families of the eight SLBC victims are waiting there - no compensation, no answers.”
He questioned whether migrant workers are so insignificant to CM Revanth Reddy. Are migrant workers any less humans Revanth? Why can’t we at least provide dignity in their death & closure to their loved ones? Why is this so impossible?, KTR asked.
