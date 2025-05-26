KTR Demands Impartial Probe Into Miss England's Allegations; Expresses Regret On Behalf Of Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Executive President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations made by Miss England Milla Maggi, who claimed she was harassed during her stay in Telangana for the Miss World 2025 event. In a statement issued on Sunday, KTR expressed deep anguish over the controversy.

"The experience faced by Milla Maggi on the soil of Telangana, which has a rich culture of respecting and worshipping women, has deeply hurt me. As a father of a girl child, I believe no woman should ever be subjected to such unfortunate treatment,” he said.

KTR extended a heartfelt apology to Milla Maggi on behalf of the people of Telangana, stating that the alleged incident goes against the core values of the state’s society. “It takes extraordinary courage to speak up about such incidents, especially on international platforms like Miss World. The courage shown by Milla Maggi is commendable. I sincerely wish her a speedy emotional recovery from this traumatic experience," he added.

He also slammed the hasty conclusions drawn by some, cautioning against dismissing the allegations without a fair probe. "The government's stance of holding Milla Maggi guilty without even investigating her allegations is deeply concerning. Strict action should be taken against those responsible, if the claims are proven true," he urged.